Thorstarter (XRUNE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.72 Million

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and $12.72 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00093080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.99 or 0.07095631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.59 or 0.99988034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

