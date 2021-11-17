Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS: NUVSF):

11/12/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$8.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$6.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$6.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,873. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.