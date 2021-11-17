Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rises By 227.3%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

Get Kion Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.