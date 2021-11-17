Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 200.9% from the October 14th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

MHF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 41,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,756. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHF. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 31,207 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

