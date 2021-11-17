Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 144,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,484% compared to the average daily volume of 9,149 call options.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,651. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,645,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 912,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after purchasing an additional 140,056 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,211 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

