Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 2,236 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

