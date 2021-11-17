Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $219,868.80 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 717,975 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

