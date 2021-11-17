Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $49,984.25 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80.

BE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,347. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

