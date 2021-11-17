Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLMN stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 463,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

