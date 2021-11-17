-$0.08 EPS Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $23,791,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 3,111,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02. Riskified has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

