Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.04 Million

Brokerages expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post $308.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $314.69 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $302.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,812. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 591.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 237,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

