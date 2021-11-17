Bintex Futures One Day Volume Reaches $49,838.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $110,774.65 and $49,838.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00093080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.99 or 0.07095631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.59 or 0.99988034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

