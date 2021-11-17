Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 33.77.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 29.51. 3,440,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 26.50. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

