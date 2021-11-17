Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CTKB stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $22.69. 245,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,938. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,686,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,024,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

