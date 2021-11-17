Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SILK traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,561. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,351,000 after acquiring an additional 407,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

