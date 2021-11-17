Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Drops By 88.9%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 14th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,578,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPMD traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 212,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.06. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

