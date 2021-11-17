Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the October 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DQJCY stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,348. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.
About Pan Pacific International
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.