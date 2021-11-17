Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the October 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DQJCY stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,348. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.