True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 18053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.