Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.83. 732,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

