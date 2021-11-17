Kevin C. Burns Sells 28,929 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DT traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. 2,199,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 243.93, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.