Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

