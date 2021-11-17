Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $2.07 on Top Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $90.26 million and $8.50 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,829.60 or 0.98660960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.27 or 0.00552865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,556,528 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHESSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.