Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

ACEL traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 156,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,806 shares of company stock worth $3,194,986. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $602,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

