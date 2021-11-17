$1.10 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.04. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

SNV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 424,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,368 shares of company stock worth $3,815,580 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.