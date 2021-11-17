$1.10 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.04. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

SNV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 424,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,368 shares of company stock worth $3,815,580 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.