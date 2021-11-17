$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $130.16. 481,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Xylem by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.