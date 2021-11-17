Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 283.9% in October

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GEAHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488. Great Eagle has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Great Eagle
