Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 283.9% in October

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GEAHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488. Great Eagle has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

