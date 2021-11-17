Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $408,773.82

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 278.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $408,773.82 and approximately $9.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,641.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.71 or 0.00988947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00269999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.84 or 0.00235555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027289 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

