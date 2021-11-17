Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $344.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.20 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $344.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

