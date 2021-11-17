Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.87 Million

Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report sales of $651.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.10 million. Transocean reported sales of $690.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Transocean by 28.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,473,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,999,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.39. Transocean has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

