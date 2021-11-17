nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $69.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the lowest is $69.09 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $65.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $271.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

nLIGHT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 191,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,442. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,579 shares of company stock worth $3,879,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in nLIGHT by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

