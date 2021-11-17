Zigcoin (ZIG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $204,212.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $204,212.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00223923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

