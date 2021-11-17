MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Achieves $100.34 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 139.5% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $100.34 million and approximately $217,313.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $9.30 or 0.00015345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00313405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,792,680 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

