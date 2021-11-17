Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

BANC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 242,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.64. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

