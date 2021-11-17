Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Down 80.1% in October

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the October 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 28,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

