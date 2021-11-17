Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.26. Avnet posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 650,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Avnet has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

