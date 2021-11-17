BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the October 14th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BME traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. 19,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BME. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth $227,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

