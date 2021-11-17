Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%.

NYSE:ZEPP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 266,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,902. The company has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zepp Health by 91.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zepp Health by 41.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

