Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.46%.
NYSE:ZEPP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 266,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,902. The company has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Zepp Health Company Profile
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
