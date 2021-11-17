Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce sales of $110,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $140,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.01 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Altimmune by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 816,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. 586,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,918. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

