MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 39.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $720,943.85 and $959.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001710 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005591 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00047882 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

