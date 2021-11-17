Brokerages Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NVEI stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.31. 135,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,282. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.