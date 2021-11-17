Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of AGTI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 111,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.