NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.12.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $757.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

