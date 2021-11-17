Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,951 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $7,164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 167,036 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

