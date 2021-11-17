NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years. NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

NVDA stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.57. 1,596,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813,238. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $746.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.12.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

