Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in October

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.70. 884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. Intertek Group has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.4645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

