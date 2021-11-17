Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 97.6% in October

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the October 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. 16,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,417. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

