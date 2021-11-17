Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Decreases By 90.9%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.98.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

