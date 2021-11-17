DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

NYSE:DCP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 650,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 96,344 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

