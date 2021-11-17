Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $8.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.74. The company had a trading volume of 400,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

