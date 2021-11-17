TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.47. 97,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $1,255,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,775 shares of company stock worth $44,015,563. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

